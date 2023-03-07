Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,726 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 57,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 106,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NJR opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.78 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 53.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

