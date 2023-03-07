Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 153,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period.

ETX stock opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

