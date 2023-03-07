Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,205,000 after purchasing an additional 108,303 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

CSL opened at $264.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $217.92 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.97.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.