Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $343.73 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $336.71 and a 200-day moving average of $308.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,738 shares of company stock worth $26,606,004 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

