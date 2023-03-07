Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Concentrix by 57.5% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Concentrix by 69.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Concentrix by 6,180.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $137.82 on Tuesday. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $108.57 and a 1 year high of $204.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.23). Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 13.29%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Concentrix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,021.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

