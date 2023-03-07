Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $292.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $402.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.