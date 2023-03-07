Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 150.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 141.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 18.8% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 287.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $184,479.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,120.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 6,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $509,867.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $184,479.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,119 shares in the company, valued at $937,120.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,588. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $88.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.30. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $94.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.33 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.90%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

