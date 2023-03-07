Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,730 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.9% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 361,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth $133,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth $1,664,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 0.2 %

About NortonLifeLock

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92.

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.