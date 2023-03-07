Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,262 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
PBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.69.
PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.52%.
PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.
