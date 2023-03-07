Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYNA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 48.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Synaptics by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Synaptics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 114.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,294.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $3,552,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,379,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $411,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,294.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,350 shares of company stock worth $4,124,456. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Synaptics Stock Down 4.2 %
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on SYNA. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synaptics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Synaptics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.18.
Synaptics Profile
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
