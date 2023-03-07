Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.1 %

About Alibaba Group

Shares of BABA stock opened at $89.62 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $237.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.08 and its 200-day moving average is $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

