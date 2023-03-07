Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 22.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 122,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 149,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 14.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 13,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $553,406.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 316,670 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,966.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,677 shares of company stock worth $2,283,492. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NYSE:TPX opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $44.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.73.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 17.46%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

