Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,717 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EHI. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 18.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $263,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EHI opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $8.56.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

