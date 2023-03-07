Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,593 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,285,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,306,000 after buying an additional 1,096,344 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,923,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,167,000 after buying an additional 374,693 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,454,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,524,000 after purchasing an additional 548,891 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,946,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,915,000 after purchasing an additional 50,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $79,186,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DXC Technology

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Price Performance

DXC Technology stock opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

