Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 129.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,757,618 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 59.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after buying an additional 1,845,419 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,985,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 185.0% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after buying an additional 742,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $48.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

