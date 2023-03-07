Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 37,314 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 136.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $1,051,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 57.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in BorgWarner by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $85,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

Insider Activity

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,123 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,160. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.81. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also

