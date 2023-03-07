Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 16.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,580,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 32.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,083 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 82.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,000,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after acquiring an additional 453,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth approximately $7,438,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DBX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Dropbox Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.80 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. On average, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $49,038.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 448,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,288,234.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $49,038.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 448,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,288,234.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,431,088.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,669 shares of company stock valued at $9,020,686 in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

