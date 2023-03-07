Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 33,945 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 310.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,945 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1,806.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 132,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 126,009 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 318.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 28,501 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,802,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,492,000 after acquiring an additional 436,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,676,000. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 308,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PPC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Insider Activity at Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Down 1.5 %

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $298,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,983.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.