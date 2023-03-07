Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 3,856 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.73. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

