Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 538 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,544 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,399,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,353,000 after buying an additional 1,192,658 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BancFirst by 5,622.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,161,000 after buying an additional 402,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,085,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BancFirst by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after buying an additional 93,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,454,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

In other BancFirst news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 2,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $185,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,291 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $210,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 2,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $185,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BANF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

BANF stock opened at $88.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.61. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.73%.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

