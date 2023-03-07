Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,089 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $842,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,824,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 87,808 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.85.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

