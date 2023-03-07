Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 104,412 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 305,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104,412 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,775,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,351,000 after purchasing an additional 152,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,720,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,658,000 after purchasing an additional 670,133 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,632,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,839 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,013,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.65.

CDE stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $901.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, Director Randy Gress acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 205,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,274.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

