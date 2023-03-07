Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 10,521 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,521 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,088,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,444,000 after acquiring an additional 62,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,544,000 after acquiring an additional 102,569 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,962 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after acquiring an additional 47,699 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,783,000 after acquiring an additional 854,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $973.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $109,013.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,471 shares in the company, valued at $6,806,090.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,046,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,591 shares of company stock worth $627,713 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

