Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 109 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after buying an additional 33,572 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,482,000 after purchasing an additional 116,907 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 744,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,958,000 after purchasing an additional 79,054 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 564,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,831,000 after purchasing an additional 69,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 334,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $305.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $440.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.71.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

