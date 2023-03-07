Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 12,145 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,145 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 74.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 173.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 366.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Mattel from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

MAT opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

