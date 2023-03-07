Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 14,338 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,338 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QLTA. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,048,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 317,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after buying an additional 129,236 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,491,000 after buying an additional 94,288 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,402,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 259,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 71,813 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

QLTA opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average is $46.73. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78.

