Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,554 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGBN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,708,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,453,000 after buying an additional 77,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,186,000 after acquiring an additional 67,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,529,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,532,000 after acquiring an additional 118,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,463,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,366,000 after purchasing an additional 176,776 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EGBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.91. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $90.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 33.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.