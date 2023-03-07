Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,908 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 44.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

WSM opened at $120.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.32. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $176.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

