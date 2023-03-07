Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 243 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $305.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.71. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $307.28.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,428 shares of company stock worth $6,375,796 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

