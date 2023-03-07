Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,899 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,102 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 130.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock opened at $68.32 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.75.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

