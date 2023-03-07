Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,213 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Ovintiv by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ovintiv Stock Down 4.5 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on OVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of OVV opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $63.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.04%.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.