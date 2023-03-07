Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,253 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 22.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UHS. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Insider Activity

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

UHS opened at $125.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $158.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.78.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.74%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

See Also

