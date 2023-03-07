Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,893 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nordson by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,225,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 15.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,358,000 after buying an additional 135,960 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Nordson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 887,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,783,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 258.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after buying an additional 633,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Price Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $221.02 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $251.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.55 and a 200 day moving average of $230.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,403 shares of company stock worth $2,515,941 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.20.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

