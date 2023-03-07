Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 50,399 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,399 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 326,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 48,182 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 83,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 50,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQX. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 3.6 %

Equinox Gold Company Profile

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.19. Equinox Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

