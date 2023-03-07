Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 70,843 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 30.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,067 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 70,843 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,051 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 740,867 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AG. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.00. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -4.65%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Featured Stories

