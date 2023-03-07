Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 8,681 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,681 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 18.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 40.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 32,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $7,216,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,952,289.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average is $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 18th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CMC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Articles

