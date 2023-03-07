Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 910 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 534.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 774.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:WOLF opened at $71.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day moving average of $89.45. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.07 and a 52 week high of $125.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WOLF. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.94.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

