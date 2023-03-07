Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 9,798 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,798 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 20.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 94,090 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 24.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xerox by 12.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -46.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.00.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

