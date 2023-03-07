Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 9,880 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,880 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,295,000 after purchasing an additional 419,067 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,941,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,976,000 after purchasing an additional 674,516 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 204,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,236,000 after buying an additional 131,984 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:SLG opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $83.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.2708 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -218.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

