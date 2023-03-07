Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 98,582 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 1.0 %

ZION opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZION has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.62.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.