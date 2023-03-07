Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,743 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 9,087 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 29.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,669,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006,012 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 60.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,360 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 67.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $187,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,261 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1,348.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,237,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $70,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,346 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $50,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

HAL opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $339,976.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,947 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

