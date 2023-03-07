HC Wainwright Trims Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Target Price to $100.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $23.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.26. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.24 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 68,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $2,091,094.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,976,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,878,851.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles Elliott Sigal bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $64,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 68,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $2,091,094.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,976,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,878,851.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,427,633 shares of company stock valued at $38,797,164. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.