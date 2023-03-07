Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Healthcare Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Healthcare Trust stock opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.41. Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $26.79.

Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.4453 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.96%.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

