Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Insider Sells $15,899.25 in Stock

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) insider Paul Alloway sold 10,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $15,899.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,223.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ FIXX opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.20 million, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of -0.01. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after buying an additional 282,169 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,045,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 117,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 144,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 52.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 130,300 shares in the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIXX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Homology Medicines to $2.10 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.51.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the translation of proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technology into novel treatments for patients with rare genetic diseases. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

