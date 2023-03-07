Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 11,773 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,669 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 54.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after buying an additional 976,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,744,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,187,000 after buying an additional 738,414 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 265.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 766,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after buying an additional 556,928 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the second quarter valued at about $2,921,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,499,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,950,000 after buying an additional 332,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

NYSE SXC opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $819.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunCoke Energy

In other SunCoke Energy news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 13,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $137,366.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.