Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 25,000 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gold Fields by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,601 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 16,454,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Gold Fields by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,693,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,529,000 after acquiring an additional 640,161 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,837,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,497,000 after buying an additional 670,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,646,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,852,000 after buying an additional 1,295,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Price Performance

GFI opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

A number of brokerages have commented on GFI. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

