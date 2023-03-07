Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $414,000 Position in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in EngageSmart were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 67.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 23,174 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 77.8% in the third quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in EngageSmart by 0.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in EngageSmart by 450.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 30,683 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in EngageSmart during the third quarter worth about $517,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other EngageSmart news, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 75,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,669. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,669. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $69,060.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,858.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,227. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ESMT shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EngageSmart from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of EngageSmart stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. EngageSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.51 and a beta of 0.52.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. EngageSmart’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

