Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,443 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 28.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 294.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.92. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $45.04.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.32%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

