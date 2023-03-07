Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 22,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 8.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 465,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 36,908 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontdoor in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 46.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. Frontdoor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 442.55%. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

