Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,863,000 after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PCRX opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.77 and a beta of 0.77. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCRX. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

